If the exterior case for the driveway alarms can be camouflaged. Now with the wooden birdhouse façade that is easily accomplished. The birdhouse slides over the top of the following sensors; WMT WPT WHT MAT and MAPS and will help to hide the sensor from prying eyes. The birdhouse is constructed of solid wood and comes stained a light brown or it can be painted by the end user. The birdhouse is available as a pre-finished simple to assemble pre-drilled kit with everything you need except tools. Features . Dimension 8 L x 6.75 W x 8.25 H in.. Item Weight 1 lbs.