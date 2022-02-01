Hover to Zoom
Dakota Alert Birdhouse Unassembled Kit
1UPC: 0089117900029
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
If the exterior case for the driveway alarms can be camouflaged. Now with the wooden birdhouse façade that is easily accomplished. The birdhouse slides over the top of the following sensors; WMT WPT WHT MAT and MAPS and will help to hide the sensor from prying eyes. The birdhouse is constructed of solid wood and comes stained a light brown or it can be painted by the end user. The birdhouse is available as a pre-finished simple to assemble pre-drilled kit with everything you need except tools. Features . Dimension 8 L x 6.75 W x 8.25 H in.. Item Weight 1 lbs.