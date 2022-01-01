Hover to Zoom
Daler-Rowney FW Acrylic Artists Ink Starter Set
6 pcUPC: 0501138610175
Product Details
This intensely pigmented acrylic-based ink is waterproof when dry and is compatible with acrylic paint. Because it flows easily, this ink is excellent for use with technical pens, airbrushes, dip pens and traditional brushes.
- Use on any surface
- Quick-drying and generally lightfast
- (6) 1-ounce bottles
Includes:
- Process Cyan
- Process Magenta
- Lemon Yellow
- Sepia
- Emerald Green
- Black
- Instruction Manual