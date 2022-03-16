Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Danimals® Strawberry Banana Yogurt Smoothies
6 bottles / 3.1 fl ozUPC: 0003663203641
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 24
Product Details
You know kids love the taste of Danimals®, but did you know Danimals® Smoothies are verified through the Non-GMO Project? That means our Smoothies are made with non-GMO ingredients from start to finish.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (93 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium30mg1.3%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar9g
Protein2g
Calcium130mg10%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium100mg2%
Vitamin D2Number of International Units10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cultured Grade A Low Fat Milk, Water, Cane Sugar, Food Starch, Contains Less Than 1% of Natural Flavors, Fruits Vegetable Juice (For Color), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Milk Minerals, Vitamin D3.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More