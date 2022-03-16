Hover to Zoom
Danimals® Strawberry Explosion and Incredible Berry Smoothies
12 ct / 3.1 fl ozUPC: 0003663201039
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size93ml
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium30mg1.3%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Sugar9g
Protein2g
Calcium130mg10%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium100mg2%
Vitamin D2mcg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Soaring Strawberry Flavor Ingredients: Cultured Grade A Low Fat Milk, Water, Cane Sugar, Food Starch, Contains Less Than 1% of Natural Flavors, Fruit & Vegetable Juice (For Color), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Milk Minerals, Vitamin D3.Brave Berry Flavor Ingredients: Cultured Grade A Low Fat Milk, Water, Cane Sugar, Food Starch, Contains Less Than 1% of Natural Flavors, Fruit & Vegetable Juice (For Color), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Milk Minerals, Vitamin D3.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
