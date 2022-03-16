Danimals® Strawberry Explosion & Wild Watermelon Smoothies Variety Pack
Product Details
You know kids love the taste of Danimals®, but did you know Danimals® Smoothies are verified through the Non-GMO Project? That means our Smoothies are made with non-GMO ingredients from start to finish. All with the same great taste your kids love!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Strawberry Flavor Ingredients: Cultured Grade A Low Fat Milk, Water, Cane Sugar, Food Starch, Contains Less Than 1% of Natural Flavors, Fruit & Vegetable Juice (For Color), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Milk Minerals, Vitamin D3.Watermelon Flavor Ingredients: Cultured Grade A Low Fat Milk, Water, Cane Sugar, Food Starch, Contains Less Than 1% of Fruit & Vegetable Juice (For Color), Milk Minerals, Natural Flavors, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Vitamin D3.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
