Danimals® Strawberry Explosion & Wild Watermelon Smoothies Variety Pack
Danimals® Strawberry Explosion & Wild Watermelon Smoothies Variety Pack
Danimals® Strawberry Explosion & Wild Watermelon Smoothies Variety Pack
Danimals® Strawberry Explosion & Wild Watermelon Smoothies Variety Pack
Danimals® Strawberry Explosion & Wild Watermelon Smoothies Variety Pack
Danimals® Strawberry Explosion & Wild Watermelon Smoothies Variety Pack
Danimals® Strawberry Explosion & Wild Watermelon Smoothies Variety Pack

12 ct / 3.1 fl ozUPC: 0003663200975
Product Details

You know kids love the taste of Danimals®, but did you know Danimals® Smoothies are verified through the Non-GMO Project? That means our Smoothies are made with non-GMO ingredients from start to finish. All with the same great taste your kids love!

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size93ml
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium30mg1.3%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Sugar9g
Calcium130mg10%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium100mg2%
Vitamin D2mcg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Strawberry Flavor Ingredients: Cultured Grade A Low Fat Milk, Water, Cane Sugar, Food Starch, Contains Less Than 1% of Natural Flavors, Fruit & Vegetable Juice (For Color), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Milk Minerals, Vitamin D3.Watermelon Flavor Ingredients: Cultured Grade A Low Fat Milk, Water, Cane Sugar, Food Starch, Contains Less Than 1% of Fruit & Vegetable Juice (For Color), Milk Minerals, Natural Flavors, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Vitamin D3.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More