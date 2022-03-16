Ingredients

Strawberry Flavor Ingredients: Cultured Grade A Low Fat Milk, Water, Cane Sugar, Food Starch, Contains Less Than 1% of Natural Flavors, Fruit & Vegetable Juice (For Color), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Milk Minerals, Vitamin D3.Watermelon Flavor Ingredients: Cultured Grade A Low Fat Milk, Water, Cane Sugar, Food Starch, Contains Less Than 1% of Fruit & Vegetable Juice (For Color), Milk Minerals, Natural Flavors, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Vitamin D3.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More