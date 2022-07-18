Hover to Zoom
Danimals® Strawberry Lowfat Yogurt Pouches
4 ct / 3.5 ozUPC: 0003663201029
Product Details
- Freeze me! Put me in your lunchbox in the morning! I'm ready to eat by lunch time!
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (99 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium55mg2.39%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar11g
Protein4g
Calcium140mg10%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium160mg4%
Vitamin D2.2Number of International Units10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cultured Grade A Reduced Fat Milk, Sugar, Water, Modified Food Starch, Contains Less Than 1% of Kosher Gelatin, Natural Flavor, Black Carrot Juice (For Color), Calcium Citrate, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate (To Maintain Freshness), Vitamin D3.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
