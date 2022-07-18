Ingredients

Strawberry Flavor Ingredients: Cultured Grade A Reduced Fat Milk, Water, Sugar, Whey Protein Concentrate, Contains Less Than 1% of Dextrose, Modified Food Starch, Pectin, Calcium Citrate, Natural Flavors, Vegetable Juice (For Color), Cellulose Gum, Malic Acid, Sodium Citrate

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

