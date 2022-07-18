Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Dannon® DanActive® Strawberry & Blueberry Probiotic Daily Yogurt Drinks
8 bottles / 3.1 fl ozUPC: 0003663203501
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 24
Product Details
DanActive® with billions of live and active probiotics may help support your immune system.*
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (93 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium45mg1.96%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar13g
Protein3g
Calcium100mg8%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium90mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Strawberry Flavor Ingredients: Cultured Grade A Reduced Fat Milk, Water, Sugar, Whey Protein Concentrate, Contains Less Than 1% of Dextrose, Modified Food Starch, Pectin, Calcium Citrate, Natural Flavors, Vegetable Juice (For Color), Cellulose Gum, Malic Acid, Sodium Citrate
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More