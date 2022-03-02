Features. Deluxe pellet grill. 1150 sqin cooking area. Dial in digital control with LED read out. Temperature range of 180 to 500 degrees fahrenheit. Standard flame broiler for direct indirect flame grilling. Porcelain coated cast iron grid. Porcelain coated steel rack. Automatic start cool down. 30 lb hopper capacity with glass window easy cleanout. Bbq tool hooks. 2 in line wheels. 2 locking casters. Convertible front bottom shelf. Fueled by 100 all natural hardwood pellets. Grill or smoke. Versatile 8 in 1 grills will serve any bbq purposeSpecifications. Finish Black Gray. Weight 144 lbs