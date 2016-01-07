Hover to Zoom
Dapple® Baby Fragrance Free Bottle & Dish Liquid Soap
16.9 fl ozUPC: 0089224500125
Product Details
Made with plant-based ingredients and without the things moms worry about, Dapple Bottle & Dish Soap is specifically formulated to remove the fats, proteins, and carbs left behind by breast milk and formula.
- Non-toxic & hypoallergenic; pediatrician and dermatologist tested
- Formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic dyes & fragrance and more
- Made in the USA and never tested on animals