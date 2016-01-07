Dapple® Baby Fragrance Free Bottle & Dish Liquid Soap Perspective: front
Dapple® Baby Fragrance Free Bottle & Dish Liquid Soap Perspective: back
Dapple® Baby Fragrance Free Bottle & Dish Liquid Soap Perspective: left
Dapple® Baby Fragrance Free Bottle & Dish Liquid Soap Perspective: right
Dapple® Baby Fragrance Free Bottle & Dish Liquid Soap

16.9 fl ozUPC: 0089224500125
Product Details

Made with plant-based ingredients and without the things moms worry about, Dapple Bottle & Dish Soap is specifically formulated to remove the fats, proteins, and carbs left behind by breast milk and formula.

  • Non-toxic & hypoallergenic; pediatrician and dermatologist tested
  • Formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic dyes & fragrance and more
  • Made in the USA and never tested on animals