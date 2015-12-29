Dapple Baby Fragrance Free Bottle & Dish Liquid Soap Perspective: front
Dapple Baby Fragrance Free Bottle & Dish Liquid Soap

34 fl ozUPC: 0089224500134
Product Details

Made with plant-based ingredients and without the things moms worry about, Dapple Bottle & Dish Soap is specifically formulated to remove the fats, proteins, and carbs left behind by breast milk and formula. And our convenient refill pouch fills each pump bottle twice with a fraction of the plastic.

  • Non-toxic & hypoallergenic; pediatrician and dermatologist tested
  • Formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic dyes & fragrance and more
  • Made in the USA and never tested on animals