Dark Horse Big Red Blend Red Wine is a bold, dark wine made from a blend of premium winemaking grapes from California, Argentina, Chile and Spain. Showcasing notes of blueberry, raspberry, plum and black currant, this red wine is rounded out with caramel, mocha and brown spice notes. This full bodied red wine has smooth acidity and a long finish. The versatile red blend wine is perfect for pairing with cheese or serving at backyard BBQs. Consume this dark blend wine at room temperature or slightly chilled. By using cutting-edge and innovative winemaking techniques, Dark Horse wine delivers exceptional quality at a reasonable price.

One 750 mL bottle of Dark Horse Big Red Blend Red Wine

Fruit notes of blueberry, raspberry, plum and black currant

Bold, dark red wine with notes of caramel, mocha and brown spice

Full bodied wine with long finish and smooth acidity

Serve this plush red blend at a wine and cheese party or backyard barbecue

Red wine blend from premium grapes from California, Argentina, Chile and Spain

Consume at room temperature or slightly chilled