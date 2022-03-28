Hover to Zoom
Dark Horse Buttery Chardonnay White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008500003122
Dark Horse Buttery Chardonnay Wine is rich, smooth and creamy. Winemaker Beth Liston carefully selects just the right combination of French and American oak to create a perfectly Buttery Chardonnay with creamy notes of vanilla and oak. Best served chilled!
- Rich, smooth and creamy chardonnay
- Creamy notes of vanilla and oak
- Best served chilled