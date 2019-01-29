Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine is a bold, full bodied California wine with a velvety smooth taste and jammy dark fruit aromas. Made from carefully selected grapes, this Cabernet wine features notes of blackberry and black cherry balanced by hints of dark chocolate and espresso. Serve as a wine pairing with cheese and meat, or enjoy the versatile Cabernet Sauvignon wine with burgers, steaks or pork chops. By using cutting-edge and innovative winemaking techniques, Dark Horse wine delivers exceptional quality at a reasonable price.

One 750 mL bottle of Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon Dry Red Wine

California wine with deliciously dry tannins and a plush mouthfeel

Fruit notes of black cherry and raspberry

Bold, full bodied red wine with hints of spice and a dark chocolate finish

Excellent Cabernet Sauvignon wine to complement cheese and meat dishes

Made with select wine grapes of California

Consume at room temperature or slightly chilled

Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable