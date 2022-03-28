Dark Horse Merlot Red Wine Perspective: front
Dark Horse Merlot Red Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008500002287
Located in AISLE 4

Dark Horse Merlot Red Wine is a rich and robust dark red wine with a fruit-forward character. This California wine features bold, jammy fruit notes of plum and blackberry along with vanilla and toasted oak for a well-rounded taste. Perfect for drinking on its own or serving with any food — chicken pairs with Merlot well — this highly versatile wine offers a smooth, lingering finish. Consume this Dark Horse wine either at room temperature or slightly chilled. Dark Horse Merlot was awarded 90 Points from The Tasting Panel. By using cutting-edge and innovative winemaking techniques, Dark Horse wine delivers exceptional quality at a reasonable price.

  • One 750 mL bottle of Dark Horse Merlot Red Wine
  • Rich and robust Merlot wine with a fruit-forward character
  • Bold, jammy fruit notes of plum and blackberry
  • Medium bodied red Merlot with a smooth, lingering finish
  • Enjoy this highly versatile wine with chicken, red meats or stuffed mushrooms
  • Dark red wine from California
  • Awarded 90 Points from The Tasting Panel, June 2018, Vintage 2016
  • Best served at room temperature or slightly chilled