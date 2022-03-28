Dark Horse Merlot Red Wine is a rich and robust dark red wine with a fruit-forward character. This California wine features bold, jammy fruit notes of plum and blackberry along with vanilla and toasted oak for a well-rounded taste. Perfect for drinking on its own or serving with any food — chicken pairs with Merlot well — this highly versatile wine offers a smooth, lingering finish. Consume this Dark Horse wine either at room temperature or slightly chilled. Dark Horse Merlot was awarded 90 Points from The Tasting Panel. By using cutting-edge and innovative winemaking techniques, Dark Horse wine delivers exceptional quality at a reasonable price.

One 750 mL bottle of Dark Horse Merlot Red Wine

Rich and robust Merlot wine with a fruit-forward character

Bold, jammy fruit notes of plum and blackberry

Medium bodied red Merlot with a smooth, lingering finish

Enjoy this highly versatile wine with chicken, red meats or stuffed mushrooms

Dark red wine from California

Awarded 90 Points from The Tasting Panel, June 2018, Vintage 2016

Best served at room temperature or slightly chilled