Dark Horse Merlot Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008500002287
Product Details
Dark Horse Merlot Red Wine is a rich and robust dark red wine with a fruit-forward character. This California wine features bold, jammy fruit notes of plum and blackberry along with vanilla and toasted oak for a well-rounded taste. Perfect for drinking on its own or serving with any food — chicken pairs with Merlot well — this highly versatile wine offers a smooth, lingering finish. Consume this Dark Horse wine either at room temperature or slightly chilled. Dark Horse Merlot was awarded 90 Points from The Tasting Panel. By using cutting-edge and innovative winemaking techniques, Dark Horse wine delivers exceptional quality at a reasonable price.
- One 750 mL bottle of Dark Horse Merlot Red Wine
- Rich and robust Merlot wine with a fruit-forward character
- Bold, jammy fruit notes of plum and blackberry
- Medium bodied red Merlot with a smooth, lingering finish
- Enjoy this highly versatile wine with chicken, red meats or stuffed mushrooms
- Dark red wine from California
- Awarded 90 Points from The Tasting Panel, June 2018, Vintage 2016
- Best served at room temperature or slightly chilled