Dark Horse Pinot Noir Red Wine Can Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Dark Horse Pinot Noir Red Wine Can Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Dark Horse Pinot Noir Red Wine Can Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Dark Horse Pinot Noir Red Wine Can Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Dark Horse Pinot Noir Red Wine Can Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Dark Horse Pinot Noir Red Wine Can Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Dark Horse Pinot Noir Red Wine Can

375 mLUPC: 0008500002872
Purchase Options

Product Details

Dark Horse Pinot Noir is smooth and light bodied with a soft finish. It showcases luscious flavors of cherry, strawberry, and raspberry. These flavors are balanced with light oak, a hint of spice, and a rich, velvety finish. Highly versatile red wine, enjoy on its own or with any meal. This 375ml can is equal to a 1/2 bottle of wine. It's perfectly portable for picnics, pools, beach days, camping and much more! Best served chilled. From California.

  • Smooth and light bodied with a soft finish
  • Bright flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry
  • This 375ml can is perfectly portable for picnics, pools, beach days, camping and much more
  • 375ml equals a 1/2 bottle
  • Silver Medal, Sommelier Challenge