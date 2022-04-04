Hover to Zoom
Dark Horse Pinot Noir Red Wine Can
375 mLUPC: 0008500002872
Product Details
Dark Horse Pinot Noir is smooth and light bodied with a soft finish. It showcases luscious flavors of cherry, strawberry, and raspberry. These flavors are balanced with light oak, a hint of spice, and a rich, velvety finish. Highly versatile red wine, enjoy on its own or with any meal. This 375ml can is equal to a 1/2 bottle of wine. It's perfectly portable for picnics, pools, beach days, camping and much more! Best served chilled. From California.
- Smooth and light bodied with a soft finish
- Bright flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry
- This 375ml can is perfectly portable for picnics, pools, beach days, camping and much more
- 375ml equals a 1/2 bottle
- Silver Medal, Sommelier Challenge