Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc White Wine Can
375 mLUPC: 0008500002873
Product Details
Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc is crisp, refreshing and has great acidity. It showcases flavors of lively pink grapefruit layered with fresh tropical fruits and bright citrus with a crisp, vibrant finish. This 375ml can is equal to a 1/2 bottle of wine. It's perfectly portable for picnics, pools, beach days, camping and much more! Best served chilled. From California.
- Crisp, refreshing and slightly acidic
- Flavors or grapefruit, melon and citrus
- This 375ml can is perfectly portable for picnics, pools, beach days, camping and much more
- 375ml equals a 1/2 bottle
- 88 Points, The Tasting Panel