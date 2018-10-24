Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc is crisp, refreshing and has great acidity. It showcases flavors of lively pink grapefruit layered with fresh tropical fruits and bright citrus with a crisp, vibrant finish. This 375ml can is equal to a 1/2 bottle of wine. It's perfectly portable for picnics, pools, beach days, camping and much more! Best served chilled. From California.

Crisp, refreshing and slightly acidic

Flavors or grapefruit, melon and citrus

This 375ml can is perfectly portable for picnics, pools, beach days, camping and much more

375ml equals a 1/2 bottle

88 Points, The Tasting Panel