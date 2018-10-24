Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc White Wine is a lively, bright wine with great acidity and a screw cap glass bottle for quick opening and easy storage. This California white wine features refreshing notes of grapefruit, melon and citrus for a tropical feel. Enjoy this Dark Horse wine on its own, pair it with a fresh summer salad, or serve it alongside grilled fish. This vibrant, layered wine offers a crisp finish that stands up to spicy dishes. Chill this wine in the refrigerator before serving. By using cutting-edge and innovative winemaking techniques, Dark Horse wine delivers exceptional quality at a reasonable price.

One 750 mL bottle of Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc White Wine

Easy-to-open screw top wine, so no wine opener is needed

Lively, bright and slightly acidic white wine with refreshing grapefruit, melon and citrus notes

Vibrant, layered wine with great acidity and crisp finish

Pair this wine with a fresh summer salad or grilled fish

Sauvignon blanc wine from California

Serve chilled

Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable