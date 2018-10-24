Hover to Zoom
Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008500002292
Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc White Wine is a lively, bright wine with great acidity and a screw cap glass bottle for quick opening and easy storage. This California white wine features refreshing notes of grapefruit, melon and citrus for a tropical feel. Enjoy this Dark Horse wine on its own, pair it with a fresh summer salad, or serve it alongside grilled fish. This vibrant, layered wine offers a crisp finish that stands up to spicy dishes. Chill this wine in the refrigerator before serving. By using cutting-edge and innovative winemaking techniques, Dark Horse wine delivers exceptional quality at a reasonable price.
- One 750 mL bottle of Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc White Wine
- Easy-to-open screw top wine, so no wine opener is needed
- Lively, bright and slightly acidic white wine with refreshing grapefruit, melon and citrus notes
- Vibrant, layered wine with great acidity and crisp finish
- Pair this wine with a fresh summer salad or grilled fish
- Sauvignon blanc wine from California
- Serve chilled
- Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable