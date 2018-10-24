Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc White Wine Perspective: front
Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc White Wine Perspective: back
Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc White Wine Perspective: left
Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc White Wine Perspective: right
Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc White Wine Perspective: top
Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc White Wine Perspective: bottom
Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc White Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008500002292
Product Details

Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc White Wine is a lively, bright wine with great acidity and a screw cap glass bottle for quick opening and easy storage. This California white wine features refreshing notes of grapefruit, melon and citrus for a tropical feel. Enjoy this Dark Horse wine on its own, pair it with a fresh summer salad, or serve it alongside grilled fish. This vibrant, layered wine offers a crisp finish that stands up to spicy dishes. Chill this wine in the refrigerator before serving. By using cutting-edge and innovative winemaking techniques, Dark Horse wine delivers exceptional quality at a reasonable price.

  • One 750 mL bottle of Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc White Wine
  • Easy-to-open screw top wine, so no wine opener is needed
  • Lively, bright and slightly acidic white wine with refreshing grapefruit, melon and citrus notes
  • Vibrant, layered wine with great acidity and crisp finish
  • Pair this wine with a fresh summer salad or grilled fish
  • Sauvignon blanc wine from California
  • Serve chilled
  • Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable