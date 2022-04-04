Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Dark Horse® Sparkling Brut Rose Wine Can Spritzer
375 mLUPC: 0008500002904
Purchase Options
Product Details
Dark Horse Sparkling Brut Rose has lively bubbles and an inviting pink hue. This sparkling rose wine has fresh notes of stone fruits are layered with hints of refreshing citrus and red berries. This light-bodied bubbly offers cleansing acidity and a crisp finish. This 375ml can is equal to a 1/2 bottle of wine. It's perfectly portable for picnics, pools, beach days, camping and much more! Best served chilled. From California.
- Crisp, refreshing and light-bodied
- Flavors of stone fruit with hints of refreshing citrus and red berries
- This 375ml can is perfectly portable for picnics, pools, beach days, camping and much more
- 375ml equals a 1/2 bottle
- Sparkling wine from California