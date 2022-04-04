Dark Horse Sparkling Brut Rose has lively bubbles and an inviting pink hue. This sparkling rose wine has fresh notes of stone fruits are layered with hints of refreshing citrus and red berries. This light-bodied bubbly offers cleansing acidity and a crisp finish. This 375ml can is equal to a 1/2 bottle of wine. It's perfectly portable for picnics, pools, beach days, camping and much more! Best served chilled. From California.

Crisp, refreshing and light-bodied

Flavors of stone fruit with hints of refreshing citrus and red berries

This 375ml can is perfectly portable for picnics, pools, beach days, camping and much more

375ml equals a 1/2 bottle

Sparkling wine from California