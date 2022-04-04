Dark Horse Sparkling Brut wine opens with enticing aromas of fresh apples and pears. This sparkling wine has delicate bubbles burst with lively fruit notes that combine with hints of toasted oak, giving way to a layered, lasting finish. This 375ml can is equal to a 1/2 bottle of wine. It's perfectly portable for picnics, pools, beach days, camping and much more! Best served chilled. From California.

