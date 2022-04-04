Hover to Zoom
Dark Horse® Sparkling Brut Wine Can Spritzer
375 mLUPC: 0008500002903
Product Details
Dark Horse Sparkling Brut wine opens with enticing aromas of fresh apples and pears. This sparkling wine has delicate bubbles burst with lively fruit notes that combine with hints of toasted oak, giving way to a layered, lasting finish. This 375ml can is equal to a 1/2 bottle of wine. It's perfectly portable for picnics, pools, beach days, camping and much more! Best served chilled. From California.
- Crisp and lively with delicate bubbles
- Bright flavors of fresh apple and pear
- This 375ml can is perfectly portable for picnics, pools, beach days, camping and much more
- 375ml equals a 1/2 bottle
- Sparkling wine from California