Daron is America s largest source of aviation related collectibles. Enjoy precision models photos and handcrafted aviation replicas to please the most discriminating collector. Focus on the incredible detail or the scale of the actual craft set against an awe inspiring backdrop. All the latest models are available.Radio controlled JUMBO easily navigates on any hard surface with hand-held control pack. Has take-off sound flashing red lights moves forward backs up and turns. Requires one 9V and two AA batteries (NOT included).