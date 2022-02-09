Dash of That™ Meat Tenderizer Perspective: front
Dash of That™ Meat Tenderizer

1 ctUPC: 0004122642274
Product Details

  • 4-sided meat tenderizer
  • Flat sides for pounding
  • Textured sides for tenderizing
  • Comfortable bamboo handle
  • Copper accents