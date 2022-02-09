Skip to content
Purchase History
Digital Coupons
Weekly Ad
My Lists
Find a Store
Payment Cards
Gift Cards
Clear
Ship to
20146
Sign In
Cart
Popular
Departments
Savings
Planning
Our Brands
Discover
Pharmacy and Health
Payments and Services
Breadcrumb
Home
Kitchen & Dining
Kitchen Tools & Gadgets
Dash of That™ Meat Tenderizer
Hover to Zoom
Dash of That™ Meat Tenderizer
1 ct
UPC: 0004122642274
Purchase Options
Pickup
Unavailable
Delivery
Unavailable
Ship
$
16
.
99
Sign In to Add
Product Details
4-sided meat tenderizer
Flat sides for pounding
Textured sides for tenderizing
Comfortable bamboo handle
Copper accents
Product Reviews