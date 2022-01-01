Dave'S Gourmet Overnight Oats, Mixed Berry Are A Convenient Way To Have Breakfast Waiting For You When You Wake Up. This Hearty Oatmeal Is Bursting With Blackberries, Raspberries And Strawberries. These Gluten-Free Oats Are Loaded With 9 G. Of Protein And 6 G. Of Fiber. Each Cup Of Dave'S Gourmet Overnight Oats, Mixed Berry Contains 2.1 Oz. Of Product.