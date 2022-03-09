Dave's Killer Bread® Organic Raisin' the Roof! Bread Perspective: front
Dave's Killer Bread® Organic Raisin' the Roof! Bread Perspective: back
Dave's Killer Bread® Organic Raisin' the Roof! Bread Perspective: left
Dave's Killer Bread® Organic Raisin' the Roof! Bread Perspective: right
Dave's Killer Bread® Organic Raisin' the Roof! Bread Perspective: top
Dave's Killer Bread® Organic Raisin' the Roof! Bread Perspective: bottom
Dave's Killer Bread® Organic Raisin' the Roof! Bread

18 ozUPC: 0001376402806
Product Details

Raisin' the Roof! isn't your ordinary breakfast bread! Power-packed with whole grain nutrition and made with no high fructose corn syrup, Raisin' the Roof !makes a perfect breakfast treat or anytime snack.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (34 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2.31%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium95mg3.96%
Total Carbohydrate17g5.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar6g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Wheat (Organic Whole Wheat Flour, Organic Wheat Flour), Water, Organic Raisins, Organic Cinnamon Bites (Organic Sugar, Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Sunflower Oil), Organic Wheat Gluten, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Raisin Bread Topping (Organic Rolled Wheat, Organic Thick Rolled Oats, Organic Whole Flax Seed, Organic Sunflower Seed, Organic Un-hulled Brown Sesame Seed), Yeast, Organic Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Salt, Organic Cultured Wheat, Wheat Enzymes, Organic Vinegar

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
