Ingredients

Organic Wheat (Organic Whole Wheat Flour, Organic Wheat Flour), Water, Organic Raisins, Organic Cinnamon Bites (Organic Sugar, Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Sunflower Oil), Organic Wheat Gluten, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Raisin Bread Topping (Organic Rolled Wheat, Organic Thick Rolled Oats, Organic Whole Flax Seed, Organic Sunflower Seed, Organic Un-hulled Brown Sesame Seed), Yeast, Organic Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Salt, Organic Cultured Wheat, Wheat Enzymes, Organic Vinegar

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

