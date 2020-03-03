Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray is the faster, easier way to clean as you go. The spray-activated suds cut through grease on contact, without water for 5X Faster Grease Cleaning. Just Spray, Wipe, and Rinse to stay ahead of the mess and get done faster. Dawn Powerwash is great for all your dishes with its unique spray technology, even your hard to reach items, like blenders and baby bottles, are easy to clean. For tough messes, allow the suds to sit for a few minutes, then just wipe and rinse away all the grease and suds.

5X FASTER Grease Cleaning Power vs. non-Ultra Dawn

Apple Scent

Continuous spray allows for maximum coverage

Refills Available

Spray, wipe, rinse

Stop scrubbing. Start Spraying

Suds activate on contact without water