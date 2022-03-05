Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray, Dish Soap is the faster, easier way to clean as you go. The spray activated suds cut through grease on contact, without water for 5X Faster* Grease Cleaning (*vs non-Ultra Dawn). Just spray, wipe, and rinse to stay ahead of the mess and get done faster. Dawn Powerwash is great for all your dishes with its unique spray technology even your hard to reach items, like blenders and baby bottles, are easy to clean. For tough messes, allow the suds to sit for a few minutes then just wipe and rinse away all the grease and suds.