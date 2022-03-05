Hover to Zoom
Dawn® Platinum Powerwash™ Free & Clear Dish Spray
16 fl ozUPC: 0003700065732
Dawn® Free & Clear Powerwash Dish Spray, Dish Soap is the faster, easier way to clean as you go. The spray activated suds cut through grease on contact, without water for 5X Faster* Grease Cleaning (*vs Dawn® Non-Concentrated). Just Spray, Wipe, and Rinse to stay ahead of the mess and get done faster. Dawn® Powerwash is great for all your dishes with its unique spray technology even your hard to reach items, like blenders and baby bottles, are easy to clean. Just, Spray, Wipe, and Rinse. For tough messes, allow the suds to sit for a few minutes than just wipe and rinse away all the grease and suds.
- Available in easy to use refills
- Free & Clear of dyes
- 5X FASTER Grease Cleaning Power vs. non-ultra Dawn
- SPRAY. WIPE. RINSE
- Continuous spray allows for maximum coverage
- Suds activate on contact without water
- Refills Available
- Stop scrubbing,Start Spraying
- Contains no phosphates