Dawn® Free & Clear Powerwash Dish Spray, Dish Soap is the faster, easier way to clean as you go. The spray activated suds cut through grease on contact, without water for 5X Faster* Grease Cleaning (*vs Dawn® Non-Concentrated). Just Spray, Wipe, and Rinse to stay ahead of the mess and get done faster. Dawn® Powerwash is great for all your dishes with its unique spray technology even your hard to reach items, like blenders and baby bottles, are easy to clean. Just, Spray, Wipe, and Rinse. For tough messes, allow the suds to sit for a few minutes than just wipe and rinse away all the grease and suds.

Available in easy to use refills

Free & Clear of dyes

5X FASTER Grease Cleaning Power vs. non-ultra Dawn

SPRAY. WIPE. RINSE

Continuous spray allows for maximum coverage

Suds activate on contact without water

Refills Available

Stop scrubbing,Start Spraying

Contains no phosphates