Think all dish soaps are the same? Think again. No matter what you've got cooking in the kitchen, Dawn Ultra Original dishwashing liquid dish soap will leave your dishes squeaky clean every time. Get your ultimate clean and be the kitchen hero with the Grease Cleaning power of Dawn dishwashing liquid dish soap. With 50% less scrubbing* (*vs. Dawn Non-Concentrated), Dawn dishwashing liquid dish soap works harder so you can get back to spending quality time with your family. Dawn dishwashing liquid dish soap can even be used to clean items beyond the kitchen sink. Use Dawn dishwashing liquid to remove grease and grime from external car surfaces and the outer shroud of a gas grill. Dawn dishwashing liquid dish soap is tough on grease, yet gentle. It’s so gentle that Dawn dishwashing liquid helps save rescued wildlife from oil spills.