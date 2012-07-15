Hover to Zoom
Dawn® Ultra Original Liquid Dishwashing Soap
7 fl ozUPC: 0003700039713
Contains no phosphate
Think all dish soaps are the same? Think again. Dawn Ultra has 3X MORE Grease Cleaning Power per drop,so you can get through more dishes with less. No matter what you've got cooking in the kitchen, Dawn dishwashing liquid will leave your dishes squeaky clean every time.
- 50% Less Scrubbing
- Contains 3x Grease Cleaning Power (cleaning ingredients per drop vs. Dawn Non-Concentrated)