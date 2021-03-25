Ingredients

Sugars, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Wheat Starch, Artificial Flavors, Natural Color Titanium Dioxide, Artificial Color (Red 40), Preservatives (Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate and Sodium Propionate) and Corn Starch

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.