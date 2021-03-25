Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
De La Rosa Strawberry & Vanilla Marshmallows
14.5 ozUPC: 0072486900019
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size30gram
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.63%
Total Carbohydrate23g7.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar14g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugars, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Wheat Starch, Artificial Flavors, Natural Color Titanium Dioxide, Artificial Color (Red 40), Preservatives (Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate and Sodium Propionate) and Corn Starch
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More