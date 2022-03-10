De Wafelbakkers Buttermilk Mini Pancakes 60 Count
Product Details
Honey, we shrunk the pancakes! That's right, we took the same great homemade taste of our original Buttermilk Pancakes and shrunk them down to bite-size for added convenience and fun. Perfect for on-the-go snacking or dipping into your favorite syrup, our Mini Pancakes are enjoyed by pancake-lovers of all sizes!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Buttermilk, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Sugar, Canola and/or Soy Oil, Eggs, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Mono-and Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
