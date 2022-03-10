De Wafelbakkers Buttermilk Mini Pancakes 60 Count Perspective: front
De Wafelbakkers Buttermilk Mini Pancakes 60 Count Perspective: back
De Wafelbakkers Buttermilk Mini Pancakes 60 Count

21.2 ozUPC: 0067984410442
Product Details

Honey, we shrunk the pancakes! That's right, we took the same great homemade taste of our original Buttermilk Pancakes and shrunk them down to bite-size for added convenience and fun. Perfect for on-the-go snacking or dipping into your favorite syrup, our Mini Pancakes are enjoyed by pancake-lovers of all sizes!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size11pancakes (110 g)
Amount per serving
Calories240
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium550mg23.91%
Total Carbohydrate44g16%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar11g
Protein5g
Calcium86mg6%
Iron4mg20%
Niacin4mg25%
Potassium94mg2%
Riboflavin0.4mg30%
Thiamin0.5mg40%
Vitamin A216mcg25%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Buttermilk, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Sugar, Canola and/or Soy Oil, Eggs, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Mono-and Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible