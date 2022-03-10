Ingredients

Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Buttermilk, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Sugar, Soy and/or Canola Oil, Eggs, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Mono-and Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin.Vitamins and Minerals: Dicalcium Phosphate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), Reduced Iron, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Thiamin Hydrochloride (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

