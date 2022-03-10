De Wafelbakkers® Buttermilk Pancakes Perspective: front
De Wafelbakkers® Buttermilk Pancakes Perspective: back
De Wafelbakkers® Buttermilk Pancakes Perspective: right
De Wafelbakkers® Buttermilk Pancakes Perspective: top
De Wafelbakkers® Buttermilk Pancakes Perspective: bottom
De Wafelbakkers® Buttermilk Pancakes

18 ct / 24.8 ozUPC: 0067984410457
Purchase Options
Located in BACK WALL

Product Details

Say goodbye to boring mornings with our classic Buttermilk Pancakes. Made with wholesome ingredients and no preservatives or additives, the homemade flavor and fluffy texture of these 'cakes will fool your family into thinking they were made from scratch. (Lucky for you, there won't be any mess to clean up!)

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3pancake (117 g)
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g7.69%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium580mg24.17%
Total Carbohydrate48g16%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar11g
Protein6g
Calcium100mg10%
Iron4.5mg25%
Niacin6mg30%
Potassium100mg2.86%
Riboflavin0.34mg20%
Thiamin0.68mg45.33%
Vitamin A1250Number of International Units25%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Buttermilk, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Sugar, Soy and/or Canola Oil, Eggs, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Mono-and Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin.Vitamins and Minerals: Dicalcium Phosphate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), Reduced Iron, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Thiamin Hydrochloride (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
