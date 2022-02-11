From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes a genre-defying experience, now expanded and remastered for the PS5 console in this definitive Director’s Cut. In the future, a mysterious event known as the DEATH STRANDING has opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society. As Sam Bridges, your mission is to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America. Starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner.

Remastered for PS5

Expanded content: Additional weapons and vehicles, new enemies’ new locations, extra missions and minigames

New discoveries: extended storyline in an expanded area

Social Strand System: Connect with players around the globe

PS5 features: