Death Stranding Director's Cut (PlayStation 5)

From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes a genre-defying experience, now expanded and remastered for the PS5 console in this definitive Director’s Cut. In the future, a mysterious event known as the DEATH STRANDING has opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society. As Sam Bridges, your mission is to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America. Starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner.

  • Remastered for PS5
  • Expanded content: Additional weapons and vehicles, new enemies’ new locations, extra missions and minigames
  • New discoveries: extended storyline in an expanded area
  • Social Strand System: Connect with players around the globe

PS5 features:

  • Haptic feedback
  • Adaptive trigger
  • 3D Audio
  • Ultra-fast SSD for fast load times
  • Two picture modes: Performance with 4K and up to 60FPS
  • Fidelity in native 4K with ultra-wide and HDR support
  • 4K and HDR require compatible TV or display