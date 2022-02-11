Hover to Zoom
Death Stranding Director's Cut (PlayStation 5)
1 ctUPC: 0071171954663
From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes a genre-defying experience, now expanded and remastered for the PS5 console in this definitive Director’s Cut. In the future, a mysterious event known as the DEATH STRANDING has opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society. As Sam Bridges, your mission is to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America. Starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner.
- Remastered for PS5
- Expanded content: Additional weapons and vehicles, new enemies’ new locations, extra missions and minigames
- New discoveries: extended storyline in an expanded area
- Social Strand System: Connect with players around the globe
PS5 features:
- Haptic feedback
- Adaptive trigger
- 3D Audio
- Ultra-fast SSD for fast load times
- Two picture modes: Performance with 4K and up to 60FPS
- Fidelity in native 4K with ultra-wide and HDR support
- 4K and HDR require compatible TV or display