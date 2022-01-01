Deco Home Quogue Decanter Perspective: front
Deco Home Quogue Decanter

1UPC: 0066154117868
Accentuate your home with the Quogue Decanter. It is artistically designed with top-grain leather and glass material. Its equestrian brown leather strap finish reflects the true aesthetic sense. This is ideal piece of art if you want to decorate your home with hip vintage style. It will shower you lots of appreciation for great sense of selection.

Features. Material - Leather & Glass.. Finish - Equestrian Brown Leather Strapping.. Dimension - 6 L x 2.75 D x 11.5 H in.

 