Established in 1985 by legendary vintners Dan and Margaret Duckhorn, our roots run deep at Decoy. Building on our rich winemaking heritage, we invite you to experience Decoy Limited. Crafted using grapes from some of the most acclaimed Napa Valley vineyards, including our own estate properties, this wine is the ultimate expression of Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon, displaying a silky texture and lush, alluring layers of blackberry, boysenberry, cassis, violets and dark chocolate. Alc 14.5% by vol. 29