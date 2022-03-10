Hover to Zoom
Deep Steep Nourishing Volume Shampoo
10 fl ozUPC: 0067474908005
Gently cleanses to remove build-up while instantly boosting lift and volume. An exclusive Coconut Milk Extract, rich in Amino Acids, strengthens the hair cuticle while Marine Algae Extract coats each strand for noticeably thicker, full-bodied hair.
- Clean • Pure • Natural
- Sulfate-Free Hair Care
- Full Body
- Strengthens & Fortifies with Visible Lift from Root to Tip