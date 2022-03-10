Deep Steep Nourishing Volume Shampoo Perspective: front
Deep Steep Nourishing Volume Shampoo Perspective: right
Deep Steep Nourishing Volume Shampoo

10 fl ozUPC: 0067474908005
Gently cleanses to remove build-up while instantly boosting lift and volume. An exclusive Coconut Milk Extract, rich in Amino Acids, strengthens the hair cuticle while Marine Algae Extract coats each strand for noticeably thicker, full-bodied hair.

  • Clean • Pure • Natural
  • Sulfate-Free Hair Care
  • Full Body
  • Strengthens & Fortifies with Visible Lift from Root to Tip