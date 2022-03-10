Enriched with Shea and Cocoa Butters, Deep Steep''s Argan Oil Body Lotion gently hydrates and nourishes for skin that is velvety soft, smooth and delicately scented.

Feel like royalty when you prepare in the morning. Our moisturizing Argan Body Lotion penetrates skin with another level of moisture from Organic Argan Oil. As always, Deep Steep lotion absorbs quickly for silky smooth results. Hydrate and indulge with our ultra luxe lotion that leaves a soft kiss of fragrance.