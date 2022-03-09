Hover to Zoom
Deer Park Iron Works Two-Tiered Tall Round Wave Planter - Metal
The Deer Park 16 in. Metal Tall Round Wave Planter matches elegant styling with rugged construction. The rust-resistant finish makes the planter suitable for outdoor or indoor use, and the 2-tiered design enables you to display 2 plants in a single space.
- Metal construction for durability
- Fitted rubber feet to protect flooring
- Powder-coated finish resists rust
- For indoor or outdoor use