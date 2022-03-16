Degree Men Cool Rush Antiperspirant Deodorant Dry Spray goes on instantly dry for a cleaner feel and provides superior motion-activated protection from sweat and odor. An active life can lead to sweating and body odor. Stay dry, cool and confident thanks to Degree Men Cool Rush Dry Spray, offering 48-hour protection with an energizing, crisp scent. This antiperspirant deodorant's long-lasting protection will keep you free from body odor and sweat for those moments when life demands more from you. Only Degree MotionSense® technology will keep you fresher with every move. It works with unique microcapsules that sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, the friction breaks those microcapsules to release more fragrance, keeping you fresh and free from odor. This powerful antiperspirant deodorant responds when you need it most, so that you can stay confident without having to worry about slowing down.

Long-Lasting Protection: This men’s deodorant dry spray gives you the freedom to keep moving all day

Move More, Live More: Degree deodorant for men is designed for—and dedicated to—promoting movement; That’s why we’re working to combat sedentary habits by encouraging active, healthy lifestyle

MotionSense® Technology Works With Your Body: This antiperspirant for men provides unique odor-control capsules activated by movement; It works with you longer, so you can stay in the game

Goes On Instantly Dry: Get powerful, long-lasting protection without the wait; Our dry spray deodorant for men dries instantly for a cleaner feel; Get moving and stay fresh

48-Hour Protection: This deodorant for men goes on instantly dry for a cleaner, fresh feeling that keeps up with you