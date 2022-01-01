Kick off your recovery after exercise or an active day with Degree Maximum Recovery Massage Bar.

The unique massaging nubs are shaped to allow you to massage sore muscles and relieve tension, like a foam roller in the shower. Perfect for reviving your body and mind, this versatile bar soap harnesses the power of hot water to relieve tension while deeply cleansing and refreshing skin. Plus, the mood-boosting fragrance technology delivers a re-centering Eucalyptus scent to your shower experience, leaving you feeling clean and refreshed. With Epsom salt, electrolytes, and Eucalyptus extract. It's a bar soap you can feel good about—Dermatologist tested, paraben-free and packaged in a 100% recycled material carton. Ready to level up your shower game? Try our range of Degree Maximum Recovery bath and body products and recover with every shower. Pair this massaging body soap with the body wipes or Epsom Salt Muscle Soak for a full post-workout skincare routine. Whatever you do, however you do it, Degree wants to help inspire the confidence in you to move more, and this massaging bar soap gives you the power to keep moving. Degree Maximum Recovery won't let you down.