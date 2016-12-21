Freshen up, power up and move with confidence with Degree Men Cool Rush Antiperspirant Deodorant. Supercharged with 72-hour odor protection, this antiperspirant deodorant for men works as hard as you do and provides superior motion-activated protection from sweat and odor. However you move, this antiperspirant deodorant delivers unstoppable freshness for that shower-clean feeling all day long. With a refreshing, crisp, arctic scent and non-stop odor and sweat protection, this Degree Men antiperspirant deodorant won’t let you down – so you can stay fresh, for all the ways you move. Our MotionSense® technology keeps you fresh and more protected with 2x stronger protection against sweat versus a regular antiperspirant. It works with unique microcapsules that sit on the surface of your skin. This powerful antiperspirant deodorant for men responds when you need it most so that you can stay confident without having to worry about slowing down. Whether you’re having a long day at work, playing sports, working out in the gym, or whatever the day throws at you, you can be confident you’ll be protected from sweat and odor by this antiperspirant for men. This antiperspirant deodorant stick works as hard as you do, keeping you protected, so you can keep moving and stay active. Simply glide and get moving. At Degree, we’re doing everything we can to help keep the planet moving. That’s why we're increasing our use of reusable materials, making it easier for you to recycle our antiperspirant and dry spray packaging. Degree. It won’t let you down.

