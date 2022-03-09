Freshen up, power up and move with confidence with NEW Degree Coconut & Mint Deodorant Stick for men. Supercharged with 48-hour odor protection, this fresh scented deodorant works as hard as you, to provide unstoppable freshness and long-lasting odor protection. However you move, this deodorant will deliver a unique fresh scent for that shower-clean feeling all day long. With a crisp, cool scent inspired by fine fragrances and non-stop odor protection, this deodorant for men won’t let you down – so you can stay fresh, for all the ways you move. Degree's aluminum free deodorant stick delivers unbelievable freshness with a formula designed to stop odor in its tracks — 0% aluminum, 100% confidence. This deodorant comes in an easy to use 2.6 oz applicator stick. Ready for 48 hours of ultimate odor protection in a men's fragrance that keeps on going? Simply twist up this deodorant stick, then glide onto clean, dry underarms to level up and freshen up with the crisp scent of tropical coconut and cooling mint. At Degree, we’re doing everything we can to help keep the planet moving. That’s why our deodorant stick packaging is made with 55% recycled plastic and is recyclable too because we were made to #keepmoving.

