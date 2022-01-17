Degree Men Advanced Protection Antiperspirant Deodorant - Adventure with long lasting MotionSense Technology provides superior motion activated protection to give you powerful sweat and odor protection with fresh fragrance for a great way to start your day. An active life can lead to sweating and body odor. Degree Men Adventure will keep you ready for any adventure with a rugged fragrance that blends clean citrus, energizing fresh pepper and long-lasting notes of woods and musk. This antiperspirant deodorant's long-lasting protection will keep you free from body odor and sweat for those moments when life demands more from you. Its 48-hour protection keeps you moving, and helps you stay confident and free to live life to its fullest.

Degree MotionSense Technology works like this: unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules and they release more fragrance. So every time you move, Advanced Protection deodorant stick keeps you fresh and free from odor. This powerful deodorant antiperspirant responds when you need it most so that you can stay confident without having to worry about slowing down.