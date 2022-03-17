Degree Men MotionSense Antiperspirant Deodorant - Sport Defense 2.7 oz, 4-count with long lasting MOTIONSENSE™ technology provides superior motion activated protection to give you powerful sweat and odor protection with a rustic, manly scent. An active life can lead to sweating and body odor. Be ready for any challenge - on or off the field - with Degree Sport Defense. This antiperspirant deodorant's long-lasting protection will keep you free from body odor and sweat for those moments when life demands more from you. Its 48-hour protection keeps you moving, and helps you stay confident and free to live life to its fullest. Only Degree MotionSense™ technology keeps you fresher with every move. Degree MotionSense™ technology works like this: unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules and they release more fragrance. So every time you move, MotionSense™ keeps you fresh and free from odor. This powerful antiperspirant deodorant responds when you need it most so that you can stay confident without having to worry about slowing down. Stock up today with our 4-pack. The more you move, the more it protects, so you can expect more from Degree Men Sport Defense. Degree. It won’t let you down.

This antiperspirant deodorant kills up to 90% of odor causing bacteria

Only Degree MOTIONSENSE technology keeps you fresher with every move

The more you move, the more Degree Men’s Motionsense deodorant provides underarm odor and wetness protection

Degree Men MotionSense Antiperspirant Deodorant - Sport Defense 2.7 oz fights body odor 24 hours a day

Powerful, long-lasting sweat and odor protection