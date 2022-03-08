Don't let excessive sweating stop you from giving it your best shot. Degree Men Sport Strength Clinical Antiperspirant Deodorant with 48-hour sweat and wetness protection gives you the confidence to keep moving. Designed with innovative MotionSense® Technology, this long-lasting deodorant for sweat includes body-responsive molecules that continuously work to release bursts of freshness. It works like this: unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules, and they release more fragrance for a fresh, manly scent that gives you all-day confidence. Infused with moisturizing ingredients, our unique blend of ingredients helps to protect against troublesome underarm irritation. If you're sweating too much, this deodorant for men is our most effective antiperspirant deodorant. Our innovative formula provides prescription-strength wetness protection and creates a deep protective layer across your sweat glands, giving you 48 hours of sweat protection. To use, simply twist up this antiperspirant deodorant, then glide onto clean, dry underarms for long-lasting freshness. Try Degree Men Clinical Protection and experience our best sweat protection yet. Whatever you do, however you do it, Degree wants to help inspire the confidence in you to move more, and with this antiperspirant for men, it'll provide you the confidence that sweat and odor will not get in the way of your progress. Degree. It won't let you down.

