Degree is upgrading to our best formula yet. Our new and improved formulation gives you 72 hours of nonstop sweat and odor protection. You will still find all the same fragrances you know and love, but now with our new and improved long lasting protection! For a limited time, you may still receive our old 48-hour formulation while all our new 72-hour products make their way to a store near you. For the details of these changes, scroll down to see a full list of ingredients.



Degree Men UltraClear Driftwood Antiperspirant Deodorant Dry Spray with long-lasting MotionSense® technology goes on instantly dry for a cleaner feel and is specially designed to keep your clothes looking new. No white marks on black clothes and no yellow stains on white clothes. You'll look great all day and free from deodorant stains. This antiperspirant for men has a formula that cuts down on the stains that some antiperspirants leave behind when they mix with sweat and natural oils produced by your body. It also provides 72-hour sweat and odor protection and goes on instantly dry to keep you moving and free to live life to its fullest. This antiperspirant deodorant spray also contains Degree's innovative MotionSense® technology. It works like this: unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules, and they release more fragrance. So, every time you move, Degree keeps you fresh and free from odor. At Degree, we’re doing everything we can to help keep the planet moving. That’s why our antiperspirant deodorantdry spray cans aremade with infinitely recyclable aluminum. Whatever youdo, however you do it,Degree wants to help inspire the confidence in you to move more, andwith this antiperspirant deodorant, it’ll provide you the confidence that sweat andodorwill notget in your way ofyour progress.Degree. Itwon’tlet you down.