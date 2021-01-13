Freshen up, power up and move with confidence with NEW Degree® Men Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick in Coconut & Mint. Supercharged with 48-hour odor protection, this cool, scented deodorant works as hard as you, to provide unstoppable freshness and long-lasting underarm sweat protection. However you move, this anti perspirant with Degree’s innovative MotionSense® technology will keep you fresh for that shower-clean feeling all day long. A breakthrough in underarm sweat and odor protection, this is the only mens deodorant with smart motion-activated microcapsules that release a burst of instant freshness with every move you make. That means the harder you move, the harder MotionSense® works – giving you the confidence to move beyond your limits. With a cool, tropical scent inspired by fine fragrances and non-stop odor protection technology powered by you, this Degree antiperspirant for men won’t let you down – so you can stay fresh, for all the ways you move. Ready for 48 hours of ultimate protection that keeps on going? Simply twist up this antiperspirant deodorant, then glide onto clean, dry underarms to level up and freshen up with the crisp scent of tropical coconut and cooling mint.

DEGREE WON’T LET YOU DOWN: An antiperspirant that doesn’t quit with 48-hour ultimate odor protection and a fresh, crisp scent

MOTIONSENSE® TECHNOLOGY PROTECTS WITH EVERY MOVE: this is the only mens deodorant with motion-activated microcapsules that releases instant freshness – whenever, however you move

MOVE. USE. RECYCLE: made with 55% recycled plastic, this Antiperspirant Deodorant is also recyclable

POWER UP WITH 48-HOUR FRESHNESS: New Degree Men Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick in Coconut & Mint keeps you fresh with that shower-clean feeling all day

REFRESHING, TROPICAL SCENT: inspired by fine fragrances, this antiperspirant for men leaves you feeling ready to move with bursts of tropical coconut and cool mint