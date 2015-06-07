Degree Women Dry Protection Antiperspirant Deodorant Sheer Powder 2.6 oz is an invisible solid antiperspirant deodorant stick that provides 24 hour trusted protection against both sweat and body odor. With Degree Women, stay fresh and dry, no matter what. This Degree Women antiperspirant deodorant contains Degree's original body responsive formula, which was designed by experts to provide 24 hour protection against sweat and body odor. It's tough on sweat, but not on skin. This deodorant is perfect for every-day use. Whether you're in the office, playing sport outdoors or working out in the gym, you can be confident that you'll be protected from sweat and body odor with Degree Women.