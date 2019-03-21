Don’t let your antiperspirant deodorant leave its mark on your clothes. Degree Women Antiperspirant Deodorant - UltraClear Black + White is specially designed to keep your clothes looking new. No white marks on black clothes and no yellow stains on white clothes. You’ll look great all day. Degree Women Antiperspirant Deodorant - UltraClear Black + White has a formula that cuts down on the stains that some antiperspirants leave behind when they mix sweat and natural oils produced by your body. And you know you can stay confident with Degree Women Antiperspirant Deodorant - UltraClear Black + White with its long-lasting protection from sweat and body odor. It also contains Degree’s innovative MotionSense technology. It works like this: unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules and they release more fragrance. So every time you move, MotionSense keeps you fresh and free from odor. Degree Women Antiperspirant Deodorant - UltraClear Black + White is formulated to give you all the protection you’ll need. So you can wear your best clothes, move with freedom, and feel fresh and confident. Degree Women Antiperspirant Deodorant - UltraClear Black + White. Our best protection ever against white marks and yellow stains. Degree. It won’t let you down.

