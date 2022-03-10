Don't let your antiperspirant deodorant leave its mark on your clothes. Degree Women Ultra Clear Invisible Solid Pure Clean is specially designed to keep your clothes looking beautiful. It reduces white marks on your black clothing and yellow stains on your favorite whites. You'll look great all day. And you know you can stay confident with Ultra Clear Invisible Solid Pure Clean - it provides long-lasting protection from sweat and body odor. Some antiperspirant deodorants leave stains behind when they mix with sweat and natural oils produced by your body. Degree Women Ultra Clear Invisible Solid Pure Clean is a formula that cuts down on those stains. Degree Ultra Clear Invisible Solid Pure Clean contains Degree's innovative Motionsense technology. It works like this: unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move the friction breaks those microcapsules and they release more fragrance. So every time you move, Degree Motionsense keeps you fresh and free from odor.

Offers protection ever against white marks on black clothes and yellow stains on white clothes

Provides 48 hour sweat and body odor protection

A deodorant women can trust when wearing their best clothes and maintain a fresh feeling

Antiperspirant deodorant that fights against sweat and body odor