Ingredients

Peaches, Water, Boba (Water, Sugar, Modified Food Starch, Calcium Lactate, Citric Acid, Sodium Alginate, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Chloride, Carboxymethyl Cellulose), White Grape Juice (Water, White Grape Juice Concentrate), Sugar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavor, Ascorbic Acid, Carmine Color.

Allergen Info

Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Mustard and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More